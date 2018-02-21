Kate Middleton Gets a "Tattoo" During Sunderland Visit With Prince William

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 10:04 AM

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Andy Commins - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Sunderland on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are expecting their third child in just two months, traveled about four and a half hours north of London to Sunderland for their latest royal visit, where they were able to see the city's arts and engineering endeavors.

The first stop on the couple's visit was the opening of The Fire Station, which, according to the royal website, is the "the city's new hub for theatre, music and dance."

During the couple's visit to The Fire Station, Kate and William watched performances and had the opportunity to talk with many kids involved in programs there.

7 Times Kate Middleton and Prince William Got Competitive With Each Other

Kate Middleton, Henna Tattoo

Andy Commins/Daily Mirror/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Also during the visit, a local artist gave Kate a henna tattoo! Kate, wearing Seraphine's Phaedra Woven Maternity Dress, was seen smiling as 18-year-old Shajida Begum drew a flower design on her hand.

The couple was also photographed greeting a 101-year-old woman outside of The Fire Station on Wednesday.

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Danny Lawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

After their visit to The Fire Station, William and Kate went to see the new Northern Spire Bridge. The bridge is set to open this spring and William was seen helping to tighten a bolt on the bridge during their visit.

Spring 2018 is going to be an exciting time in the U.K. In addition to the bridge opening, Kate is due to give birth to the couple's third child in April and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot in May.

