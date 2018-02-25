by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Feb. 25, 2018 4:37 PM
The 2018 Winter Olympics is about to come to a close...
Team USA has walked away with 9 gold medals, 8 silver medals and 6 bronze medals, which amounts to 23 medals in total. Norway grabbed the most amount of medals, 14 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze.
While everyone loves a good medal count, it's what happened on the road to the podium—the trials, tribulations, failures, flubs and wins— that had the most people talking during the Games.
From Mirai Nagasu's history-making triple axel to Chloe Kim's "hangry" gold medal to Nathan Chen's roller coaster comeback on ice, the Winter Olympics had some majorly inspiring moments during the Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.
The U.S. men's curling team was down but not out. The team, led by John Shuster, played and won the first gold medal curling game ever to feature an American team. The U.S.'s victory over Sweden was quite the upset.
Three-time Olympian luger Chris Mazdzer, who was in a career slump, had the performance of a lifetime and won the first U.S. medal ever in men’s luge.
Red Gerard, a 17-year-old, became the first American to win gold at the 2018 Winter Games. He also made headlines for saying "Holy f--k" after grabbing gold.
U.S. women's hockey clinched Olympic gold against rival Canada after a dramatic 3-2 shootout victory. It's been 20 years since the U.S. women's team won gold.
After his rough performance in the men's short program, Olympic ice skating favorite (and previous medal contender) left it all on the ice when he landed a historic six quads during his free skate. The teen rallied to finish fifth overall, an impressive feat after his challenging short skate.
German team of Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot stole the show in pairs free skate and grabbed the gold medal. In her fifth Olympics, Savchenko and her new partner earned a 159.31, the highest score ever recorded in pairs free skate—and her first gold medal.
Jesse Diggins and Kikkan Randall won gold in the team sprint with a photo finish. The pairDiggins skied over the finish line just 0.19 seconds ahead of Sweden’s Stina Nilsson. The medal was the first of any color for the U.S. in cross-country in 42 years.
The 17-year-old American blew away the competition when she performed scored of 98.25 out of 100 on her third run of the halfpipe. Of course her love of tweeting about ice cream and churros made fans "hangry" for more.
The ice skater landed a triple axel when competing in the Figure Skating Team Event Ladies' Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Her history-making landing made her the first American woman ever to land the jump at the Games.
