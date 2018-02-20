Jennifer Lawrence Dressed to Kill at the Red Sparrow Photocall

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 12:00 PM

Jennifer Lawrence

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence dressed to kill at the Red Sparrow photocall in London.

Not one to let the cloudy weather dampen her sense of style, the 27-year-old actress arrived at The Corinthia Hotel wearing a long, black Versace Pre-Fall 2018 gown. The dress featured plenty of eye-catching details, including a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and gold snap detailing along the straps. 

Lawrence accessorized her look with black, strappy heels and jewelry by Rachel Katz and Walters Faith. As for her glam, Lawrence wore her hair down and opted for a smoky eye and pink lip. 

To see more of Lawrence's best looks, click on the gallery.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Lawrence plays a seductive spy in this new thriller and stars alongside Joel Edgerton.

Red Sparrow hits theaters March 2.

