Katherine Heigl is giving us a peek inside her 14-month weight loss journey after giving birth to her third child, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.

The actress and her husband, Josh Kelley—who are also parents to their two adopted daughters, Naleigh and Adalaide—welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 20, 2016. Heigl took to Instagram today to share side-by-side photos of her body after giving birth.

"It's been almost 14 months since Joshua Jr was born and it has taken me about that long to really get back in shape," she captioned the photo collage. "The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend. I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas...I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!"