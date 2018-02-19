Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Pose for Selfies During NBA All-Star Game
Meg Swertlow
Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 9:44 AM
Take some time to stop and take a selfie!
Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy caught the NBA All-Star Game and made sure to pose for a selfie together while spending some mother/daughter time together on Sunday. The two were joined by Bey's mom Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson.
For the event, Beyoncé completed her look with see-through high heels and accessorized with trendy micro-sunglasses. The "Crazy in Love" singer opted for a casual look, wearing a brown hoodie, a Sol asymmetric draped wrap skirt by Jacquemus (priced at $785) and lace-up PVC boots by Gianvito Rossi.
The 6-year-old, whom you may remember stole the show at the 2018 Grammys, looked like the resident cool kid in a leather jacket and ripped jeans.
Meanwhile, Tina wore all black with a pop of a red lip.
Bey and Blue joined a bevy of stars who were at the 67th All-Star Game, which featured teams picked by captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Nicholson., Dave Chapelle, Diddy, Issa Rae, Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Lou Adler, Spike Lee, Jack Nicholson, Julianne Moore, Ellen Pompeo, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more celebs attended the annual NBA game.
Prior to the game, Adam Devine, Queen Latifah and Kevin Hart performed for the A-list audience.
But interestingly enough, Fergie's jazzy version of the national anthem has gained the most press with many dubbing it "the worst rendition ever" of the "Star-Spangled Banner."
At the end of the day, Team Lebron edged out Team Stephen 148 to 145, but it's possible the real loser on the floor was Fergie.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.