Christian Vierig/Getty Images
We love President's Day for the obvious reasons (hello long weekend), but can we talk about the sales situation?
Now we know a good sale weekend when we see one and when it comes to large-scale blowouts, like Black Friday or Labor Day, we're all over 'em.
But what if we told you there was such a thing as an equally as score-worthy President's Day sale? It's a little more under the radar, which is actually a good thing because it means more discounted merch for you.
Want in on those deals and steals, do you? Here you go!
21HM
Take 15% off sitewide with code the SALE15 now through February 19.
Adrianna Papell
Take 20% off sitewide (excludes sale and clearance) Saturday, February 17 at 12AM EST to Tuesday, February 20 at 3AM EST.
ASOS
Take 15% off everything, even sale items, with the code PREZDAY.
Best Buy
Take up to 35% off appliances, now through February 28.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Get up to $600 off select mattresses now through March 5.
H&M
This weekend only, get up to 60% off deals from $4 plus free shipping.
Henri Bendel
Take an additional 10% off sale items now through February 19.
J. Crew Factory
This weekend only take 50% off everything, including new arrivals.
Joss & Main
Take an extra 20% off this weekend with the code SCORE.
KiraGrace
Take up to 70% off selected styles now through February 19th.
Lulu and Georgia
Now through February 20, take 15% off orders under $500 with the code GIMME14. Or take 20% off orders over $500 with the code GIMME20.
Madewell
Take an extra 20% off all sale styles with the code HAPPYDANCE this weekend.
Nordstrom
Get deep discounts at Nordstrom's big Winter Clearance sale, happening now through February 25.
Nordstrom Rack
From now until February 19, take an extra 20% off clearance items.
Ryderwear
Take 20% of men's and women's shoes (excluding Kai Greene styles) until Monday, February 19.
Target
Now through February 19, take 30% off (online only) home items with the code GEORGE.
TRAVE
Take 20% off sitewide with the code SAVE20, now through the 19.
True Religion
Buy one get one 50% off denim now through February 21.
Wayfair
This weekend Wayfair is having a President's Day blowout with up to 70% off furniture, décor, kitchen and more.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.