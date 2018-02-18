Sometimes working out is a family affair!

On this week's episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian meets Rocco, who has been struggling with his weight since childhood. With a family history of diabetes and heart attacks, Rocco is serious about getting healthy not only for himself, but for his family.

"My dad's my hero you know? I want him to get healthy because my biggest fear is to lose my dad," Rocco confessed.

Khloe set Rocco up with celebrity trainer, Luke Milton. It wasn't long before Rocco felt like giving up, but Luke encouraged him to keep going and reminded him who he's doing this for.

Rocco stuck with Luke's training and diet plan but fell off track when he turned to sugary chocolate milk as a cheat snack, slowing his results down drastically.