Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent Expecting Second Child: Find Out the Baby's Sex

by Kendall Fisher | Wed., Feb. 14, 2018

Nate Berkus, Poppy Brent-Berkus, Jeremiah Brent

Stefanie Keenan/ Getty Images for Target

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are spreading the love today with some exciting news...

They're about to be parents of two!

The Nate & Jeremiah by Design couple announced they're expecting their second child, giving their almost 3-year-old daughter Poppy a—drum roll please—baby brother!

The couple shared a cute little video on their social media platforms, revealing the news with some help from their toddler.

"We're having a baby brother!" Poppy yells as she runs on-camera with a slew of blue balloons.

Meanwhile, Nate and Jeremiah tied the knot in May 2014 and welcomed their daughter in September of that year.

After Poppy's birth, Nate took to Facebook to announce the news and thank the couple's fans.

"Jeremiah & I are thrilled to announce the arrival of our daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, born via surrogate on March 23, 2015," he wrote. "We are so excited to finally be a family of 3! As anyone with a newborn knows, we have our work cut out for us but couldn't be happier to be embarking on this life changing journey that is parenthood."

Before their wedding, Jeremiah also opened up on E!'s The Fabulist about his hopes for parenthood.

"I want like a soccer team," he said at the time. "Unfortunately, it's not as easy for us like conventional couples as you can imagine. We both want kids. I would have five if I could, but we will probably have two."

Congratulations to the growing family!

