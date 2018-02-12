Valentine's Day Gifts to Give If You Just Started Dating

So you just started dating your crush a week ago. Should you or shouldn't you make a big deal out of Valentine's Day? It's a question that never gets old, but it's also an answer that never changes. Guys, if you've got yourself a sweetie, it doesn't matter how long you've been dating, spoil 'em.

If you're still getting to know 'em, you don't need to splurge on an extravagant trip to Hawaii or even get them a super-sentimental gift, just something that says: Hey you, I like you.

It can be a passport cover, a new cell phone case–anything, really. Bonus points if it's pink and on-theme.