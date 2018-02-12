Why Kristin Cavallari Is Obsessed with Hailey Baldwin

When the shiny gates of the fashion world opened to Kristin Cavallari close to ten years ago, New York Fashion Week gave her opportunities for moments she'd been dreaming off all of her life.

"I did like three shows a day," she reminisced with E! News. "I was changing in cars or bathrooms. I was going out at night. So I was young and I was in New York and it was fun. I was completely burned out afterwards, but I had the time of my life. It was one of my favorite memories of when I was first got into the business and started doing all of these fun things that you could only dream about."

Now, with her jewelry collection, Uncommon James, her namesake shoe brand and 2.9 million followers, The Hills star has maintained a lavish lifestyle and great style.