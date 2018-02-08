JoJo Whilden/Courtesy of OWN
Truth or Trash: Is Beyoncé Being Too Cheap?! Has Jessica Biel Already Started Teaching Her Son About Sex?!
JoJo Whilden/Courtesy of OWN
Int. Hospital Room. Night.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018
[The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.]
Intermission.
(? by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx
"It was peaceful for a day. Sebastian's 3, and he got the stomach bug, so my wife and that beautiful child have been with her parents all week being sequestered, and I have been in the diarrhea upside down," Miranda says.