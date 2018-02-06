Getty Images
There's been a ton of back-and-forth between former Charles in Charge co-stars Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio, but the public battle has just taken an official turn.
Eggert's attorney, Lisa Bloom, confirmed that the actress has filed a police report against Baio alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the actor when she was a minor.
Bloom tweeted, "We will fully cooperate with the LAPD investigation." The attorney added, "Many have reached out to Nicole and me to say that they witnessed inappropriate behavior from Scott Baio when Nicole was underage. If anyone else has information about this matter please contact us."
During a recent interview on Today, Eggert claimed that Baio began molesting her when she was 14 years old and continued until she was 17.
"We started filming the show in September of '86 when I was 14 and he immediately took to me and befriended me and earned my trust. And then he started expressing his love for me…and talking about marriage in the future. And then I was still 14, before my 15th birthday we were at his house, in his car in his garage and he reached over and he penetrated me with his finger. And that is when the sexual touching, abuse started, after that."
Days later, Baio denied the claims in a 16-minute long Facebook Live video.
"I'm here today to talk about some allegations that have been made against me that aren't true by somebody named Nicole Eggert. The reason I'm doing Facebook Live is because nobody can edit me, nobody can change what I said. These are my words. And what I'm telling you is the truth," Baio said. "I'm going to knock down all these false claims against me. My reputation is being damaged. My family is being put through this and I'm done. I'm done. So, I'm going to walk you through this methodically and hopefully succinctly and please be patient because what I'm being accused of is horrible."
Baio's rep had not returned E! News' request for comment at present time.