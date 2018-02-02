20 Trendy Sneakers You Can Wear On or Off the Field

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
If you haven't gotten the memo: Sneakers are back—and in a big way.
You've probably already got a few athletic-looking pairs at the ready for those intense gym sessions of yours, but don't be afraid to take them to the streets. One look at the Hollywood set and it's pretty hard to ignore that lace-ups are the current everyday footwear of choice. And why shouldn't they be? They're comfy, practical and shockingly chic when paired with virtually any outfit.
From workout wear to dresses, these sneakers are worthy of wearing on or off the field.
BUY IT: Cole Haan Zerongrand Stitchline Wingtop Oxford, $150
BUY IT: Athletic Propulsion Labs: APL Techloom Pro Sneaker, $160
BUY IT: Vans Shine Sk8-Hi Slim Sneaker, $70
Article continues below
BUY IT: Nike Free TR 7 Premium Training Shoe, $100
BUY IT: Balenciaga Mixed Media Trainer Sneaker, $695
BUY IT: Adidas by Stella McCartney Crazymove Pro Sneaker, $130
Article continues below
BUY IT: Coach Rex Patch Sneaker, $295
BUY IT: New Balance 274 Sneaker, $100
BUY IT: Puma Basket Platform Trace Sneaker, $90
Article continues below
BUY IT: Steve Madden Antics Sneakers, $90
BUY IT: Adidas Tubular Doom Sock Primeknit Sneaker, $120
BUY IT: Nike Air Huarache City Sneaker, $140
Article continues below
BUY IT: Under Armour Women's Street Precision Mid Lux, $110
BUY IT: Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star Glittered Mesh and Distressed Leather Sneakers, $445
BUY IT: Skechers Sport Women's Synergy 2.0 Simply Chic Fashion Sneaker, $50
Article continues below
BUY IT: Hogan Allacciata H222 Sneakers, $495
BUY IT: Adidas Swift Run Sneaker, $85
BUY IT: Fila Women's Memory Workshift Slip Resistant Work Shoe, $38
Article continues below
BUY IT: Veja V-10 Low-Top Leather Trainers, $117
BUY IT: Skechers Sport Women's Ultra Flex Bright Horizon Sneaker, $42
We'll probably wear ours to our Super Bowl party this weekend (just sayin').
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.