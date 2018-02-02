Kate Middleton and Prince William love to compete with each other!

On Friday, the royal couple was spotted having a snowball fight while at the Holmenkollen Ski Arena in Oslo, Norway. The series of photos above show the Duchess of Cambridge throwing a snowball at her husband.

Earlier this week, Kate, who is expecting her third child, challenged William to a hockey shootout while visiting an outdoor skating rink at Vasaparken park in Stockholm. The couple has been on a royal tour of Sweden and Norway this week and they seem to be having a great time on their visit.