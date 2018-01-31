Mark Salling Was ''Depressed'' and ''Lonely'' Before Apparent Suicide

New details regarding Mark Salling's final days paint an unfortunate picture.
The Glee star was found dead Tuesday morning at a park near his home in the northeast San Fernando Valley, the L.A. County Coroner's Office confirming to E! News Salling died from an apparent suicide by hanging.
A source describes the actor, who was awaiting sentencing in a child pornography case, as a "total shut in" lately. "He isolated himself in that house in Sunland and was a very depressed, lonely human," the source tells E! News.
"He had demons he was wrestling with for many years," our insider adds.
Greg DeGuirre/FOX
Salling, 35, starred on Glee through its final season in 2015. That same year, he was arrested for child pornography possession. He was subsequently fired from the mini-series Gods and Secrets, causing his acting career to stall indefinitely.
The actor plead guilty to the charge in December 2017 and agreed to serve four to seven years behind bars with supervised release for 20 years. Additionally, he would register as a sex offender and pay restitution to each victim who requested it. His sentencing was scheduled for early March.
Meanwhile, Salling's attorney released the following statement to E! News in the wake of his death: "I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning. Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected."
Several of Salling's Glee co-stars and crew members have paid their respects to him on social media.
Plans for a memorial service have not been announced.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).