Angelina Jolie Urges NATO to Focus on Sexual Violence Against Women

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Wed., Jan. 31, 2018 10:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kesha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Melania Trump

See Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and More Leaders' Fashion Statements at the State of the Union

Hillary Clinton, 2018 Grammy Awards

Hillary Clinton, Cardi B and More Participate in Fire and Fury Spoken Word Auditions at the 2018 Grammys

Angelina Jolie

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

It seems Angelina Jolie is on somewhat of a political tour—and it had nothing to do with last night's State of the Union.

From visiting a Syrian refugee camp with daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, to meeting France's First Lady Brigitte Macron to discuss the Syrian war, to speaking at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday, Jolie continues to use her public platform and voice for good.

As UNHCR Special Envoy and co-founder of Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative, Jolie visited NATO headquarters to discuss the ongoing problem of sexual violence in conflict zones. Jolie joined a conversation between NATO representatives and the UN Refugee Agency.

In a press conference following the confidential meeting, Jolie said, "Violence against women and children, particularly sexual violence, is an increasing feature of conflict...This is rape used as a weapon to achieve military or political goals. It affects men and boys as well as women and girls."

She hopes that the work they are doing will lead to better "training, reporting, monitoring and awareness" as a way to end the horrors women and children have faced in war zones.

Read

Angelina Jolie Addresses Sexual Violence in Hollywood During United Nations Speech

Angelina Jolie

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images

Aiding Jolie in this fight is Secretary General Jens StoltenbergIn December, he and Jolie co-wrote and published a piece titled "Why NATO Must Defend Women's Rights." Stoltenberg believes Jolie is the perfect spokesperson for their shared cause due to her "strong voice" and "great leadership for empowering women and the fight against sexual violence."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Angelina Jolie , Politics , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -