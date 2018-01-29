Meghan Markle is ready to follow her own rules when saying "I Do."

It's no secret that the Suits star and Prince Harry will be breaking some traditions when they officially become husband and wife this May.

But according to a new report, Meghan is hoping to speak at her reception that will follow the wedding ceremony.

The bride is planning an "affectionate" tribute to her new husband and will express her gratitude to the Queen, her family and friends according to the Sunday Times.

"The feeling is if Meghan's father doesn't speak for her, she wants to have the chance to thank her husband and everyone who has supported them," a source shared with the U.K. newspaper. "Harry thinks it's a great idea."