Twitter Reacts After SHINee's Jonghyun Is Left Out of 2018 Grammys In Memoriam Tribute

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 29, 2018 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Beyonce, Beret

Beyoncé's Grammy Weekend Style Was Inspired by the Black Panthers

ESC: Drugstore Beauty, Chrissy Teigen

Drugstore Beauty Products Stars Used to Get Glam at Grammys 2018

Kim Jong-hyun

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

SHINee fans have taken to social media after Kim Jong-hyun, known to K-Pop fans as Jonghyun, was left out of the 2018 Grammys In Memoriam tribute.

On Sunday, the Grammys aired a montage of the artists we've lost in the last year including David Cassidy and Chris Cornell. However, fans of Jonghyun, a beloved member of the band SHINee who passed away in December, noticed he wasn't included in the tribute.

"To others it may seem like unrealistic thinking but I really hoped the Grammys would have included Jonghyun in their annual memoriam. The amount of people he touched with his music, the amount of talent he possessed, & the career he had the acknowledgement was beyond deserved," @ontaekey_ tweeted Sunday.

Read

Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

After the montage aired, Logic, Khalid and Alessia Cara performed their song "1-800-273-8255" alongside suicide survivors and loved ones of suicide victims.

While he wasn't included during the ceremony's tribute on Sunday, Jonghyun is included in the Grammys online In Memoriam tribute, which you can see HERE.

Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammys, told Vanity Fair in 2017 that of the artists who've passed away in the last year, only about 50 can make it into the montage. "Who makes it in is decided by a committee of about 12 or 13 people from the recording academy," the article states.

What's your reaction to the 2018 Grammys? Sound off in the comments.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grammys , 2018 Grammys , Death , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.