Grammy Awards 2018: Everything You Didn't See on the Show

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018 8:00 AM

Are you ready for the 2018 Grammy Awards?

The show airs live on Sunday and E! News will be able to offer you a special insider's look, with behind-the-scenes insights and other moments not seen during the broadcast.

James Corden is hosting the ceremony. Nominees include Jay-Z—who is expected to bring wife Beyoncé if he does attend, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino (Donald Glover), Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Lady Gaga.

Gaga, Childish Gambino, Luis, Daddy Yankee, Kendrick, Bruno and Little Big Town also scheduled to perform, as are artists such as Cardi B, Rihanna, U2, Kesha, Sam SmithElton John and Miley Cyrus.

Check back here later in the day for updates!

The 2018 Grammys will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

Tune in to E!'s Grammys Countdown show starting at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT Sunday, Jan. 28, followed by our two-hour Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Grammy Awards special at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

