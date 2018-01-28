EXCLUSIVE!

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins Gush Over "Amazing" Daughters Willa Gray and Ada James at Grammys 2018

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 28, 2018

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins couldn't help but gush over their two daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James on the red carpet at the 2018 Grammys.

The couple stopped to talk to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet before heading into the ceremony on Sunday and gushed about their kids. Thomas Rhett and Lauren adopted Willa last May and then welcomed baby Ada just three months later.

So what does Willa think about being a big sister?

"She was jealous at first I think," Thomas Rhett shared. "But it's so fun to watch her, she loves our little Ada so much and it's been amazing watching her be a great big sister to her."

Photos

Celebrity Couples at the 2018 Grammys

"It's something that we just hoped for for so long…she was very fresh just coming to America," Lauren shared. "We wanted her to feel comfortable."

And the two girls seem to have an adorable bond and their parents couldn't be happier!

After the Grammys telecast on CBS, watch the E! After Party at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Grammy Awards coverage, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 29, at 7 and 11 p.m.

