Inside Melania Trump's Mysterious First Year at the White House

Of all the people whose 2017 involved a move to the White House, Melania Trumpis easily the most popular.

The first lady's approval rating soared to 54 percent last month, while only one-third of Americans said they had an "unfavorable" view of her, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Dec. 15. Thirteen percent claimed to have no opinion on the matter. She even captured a thumbs-up from 35 percent of Democrats polled, while only 8 percent of that group had a "favorable" view of President Donald Trump.

And it's not a big leap to think that a number of those who say they don't care for Melania Trump are thinking more about her husband when they say that. Because on her own, Melania Trump hasn't engaged in any controversial behavior—aside from supporting the president, his critics would say—or really any headline-making behavior at all other than the requisite "the first lady went here, said this and wore that" stories.