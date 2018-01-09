Robert De Niro Calls President Donald Trump a "F--king Idiot"

Robert De Niro is voicing his political views loud and clear.

While speaking onstage during the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Tuesday night, the actor went off script and shared his views on the President of the United States.

According to multiple social media users attending the event at Cipriani 42nd Street, Robert referred to Donald Trump as the "Jerk Off in Chief."

"This f--king idiot is the President. The guy is a f--king fool," Robert reportedly said. "It's the Emperor's new clothes."

This isn't the first time the Oscar winner has gotten political during a Hollywood event. At the 2016 Hollywood Film Awards, Robert urged voters to support Hillary Clinton.