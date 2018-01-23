Best Looks From Paris Couture Week Spring-Summer 2018

Chesnot/WireImage
Hot of the runways comes haute couture.
The City of Lights is teeming with celebrities, models and designers right now, as Paris Fashion Week heats up. Arguably the most fashion-forward event of the year, the days dedicated to couture are not only a chance for brands to show their most crafted, made-to-order creations, but it's an opportunity for regular folk like us to see what potential designs might make to the red carpet. Out of the feathery, architectural pieces sent down the Chanel runway by Karl Lagerfeld, which will resonate? (We're calling it: Kaia Gerber's boots.) Will we see Bella Hadid not only rock Alexandre Vauthier down the catwalk but also at Cannes? (We have before.) Will we spot some of these dresses come Oscars? Probably.