Revisiting the 2017 Oscars Best Picture Mix-Up

The cast of La La Land then took the stage to accept the award and producers began to give speeches, but then there seemed to be some commotion going on in the background. After giving his speech, producer Fred Berger told the audience, "We lost by the way."

Producer Jordan Horowitz then announced, "There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke."

Host Jimmy Kimmel then told the crowd, "This is very unfortunate, what happened. Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this." Beatty then returned to the microphone explaining what had happened.

"I want to tell you what happened," Beatty said. "I opened the envelope, and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That's why I took such a long look at Faye [Dunaway] and at you, I wasn't trying to be funny."