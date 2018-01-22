Several steps have been taken to make sure every winner is announced correctly the first time around at the 2018 Oscars.

After taking blame for last year's snafu involving La La Land then Moonlight winning Best Picture, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) came up with new protocols for future shows.

PwC has banned the use of phones and social media backstage during the show in hopes that their employees will not be distracted when handling envelopes.

The two PwC employees responsible for mishandling the envelope have not been invited back to the Oscars.

In addition, as each envelope is handed off, both the presenters and a stage manager will confirm that it's the one that corresponds to the category they are about to present. For those who may not remember, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced the Best Picture winner from a duplicate Best-Actress envelope that read "Emma Stone, La La Land" instead of a best-picture envelope that read "Moonlight."