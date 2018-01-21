Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Share What They've Learned from Each Other on the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Sterling K. Brown is one happy man!
The This Is Us star gushed about life to Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet during the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday night.
Attending the event with wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, the two-time Emmy winner had nothing but smiles about his recent, award-winning success. Just two weeks ago, the star took home a historic Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Drama as the first ever African-American male actor to win in the category.
"Life is good. We have no complaints right now," he said to Giuliana. "I get a chance to do what I love for a living. I get a chance to be amongst my peers this evening. My wife and I get a night without the kids. What's not to love?"
The star also admitted he got about 156 texts that night after he brought home the Golden Globe earlier this month—and one of those texts was the lady of the evening, Oprah, whom he says is "very cool."
"I go through all of them and try to be as courteous and respond to all of them, but it's hard to beat the queen," admitted the actor.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The grateful star all admitted that his treasure trove of acting awards is being stored in a very special place. He admitted, "They're all in the garage, but they look nice."
Sterling also made sure to say that it's important to remember the person he was before all the fame.
"You know what I try to remember, just try to remember that, the person that I was before I got to this place in life is what allowed me to be here just remain that person," said Sterling. "You know I felt whole and complete before this stuff started to happen I feel whole and complete."
As for the show, Kristen Bell is on hand to be the SAG's first-ever host.
"I am honored to be part of the SAG Awards, and am a little nervous about being its first-ever host. I'm so glad that I'll be in the company of my fellow actors, many of whom I've worked with before, so I know they'll be warm and supportive," the actress told E! News when the news was announced. "It's going to be an amazing night."
SAG-AFTRA represents more than 160,000 professionals in the entertainment industry.
For complete coverage of the 2018 SAG Awards, watch E! News Monday, Jan. 22, at 7 and 11 p.m.!