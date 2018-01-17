It's the end of the Spike era.
Spike is being rebranded as Paramount Network on Jan. 18, so the Spike TV Twitter account decided to have some fun before the channel's date of extinction. "Welp, since I'm outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I've been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. S--t's about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered," the first in a series of tweets read on Tuesday.
Then the account started to spill some #SpikeUnfiltered dirt. "There's a reason all our early shows were CSI, UFC, TNA, MXC, UTI. No one around here knew how to read," another tweet read.
Welp, since I?m outta here anyway I might as well tell you all the things I?ve been holding in for the past 18 years. Brace yourself bros. Shit?s about to get real. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
There?s a reason all our early shows were CSI, UFC, TNA, MXC, UTI. No one around here knew how to read.— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
The ?get more action? tagline was actually my personal mantra. I was in a 3 month dry spell.— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
I honestly thought catch a contractor was a show about STDs.— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
I was extremely disappointed when Stripperella had no nudity. I aired that show solely based off the name and the potential for frontal. #GoodbyeSpike #SpikeUnfiltered— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
I lost my virginity in one of the storage spaces from Auction Hunters.— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
I hated all my logos, but this last one looks like a tattoo design from a rejected Ink Master contestant.— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
I clogged up the 4th stall in the 7th floor men?s room over 30 times last year.— SPIKE (@spike) January 16, 2018
I never thought rebranding would be one of the 1000 ways to die. I?m out. PEACE!— SPIKE (@spike) January 17, 2018
The account ended the series of NSFW tweets by writing, "I never thought rebranding would be one of the 1000 ways to die. I'm out. PEACE!"
And if you're wondering if executives are mad, it sounds like #GoodbyeSpike is actually a planned stunt, according to Adweek. Red Fabbri, Spike TV's VP of fan engagement and editorial, told the publication that execs are allowing the "fictional bro" running the account to react "like someone might in the modern workplace if they got handed a pink slip." Adding, "He's confronting an existential crisis, having a bit of a meltdown in public."
