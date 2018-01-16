There's one more baby hippo in the world, and we're all better off for it.

Disney World's Animal Kingdom announced over the weekend that the park's mama hippo, Tuma, gave birth to a calf of her own. The adorable aquatic mammal is bonding with Tuma for the time being, so its sex and weight is currently unknown and a name has not been announced.

When it comes to the viral animal world, this baby hippo could learn a thing or two from (you guessed it) Fiona the Hippo. Disney's latest addition is already off to a great start, because like Fiona, it made history as the first Nile hippopotamus to be born at their respective sanctuary's in quite some time.

Fiona was the first hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years, while Animal Kingdom is welcoming its own newborn for the first time in 13 years.