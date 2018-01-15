A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:38am PST

Kids can surprise us for all the right reasons.

As millions of Americans celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day over the holiday weekend, Jennifer Garner decided to post a meaningful message with help from her son.

In a new Instagram post, Jennifer revealed the note her 5-year-old boy Samuel left for another book lover.

"When the librarian finds a love note your son tucked into a picture book…" she shared with her followers. "#actsofkindness #spreadlove #belikemlkjr #lovenote."

So what did this special letter say? "Hello, you are loved. I believe in you." All together now, awwww!