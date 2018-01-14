Blake Lively's Dramatic Movie Makeover Will Blow You Away

GC Images/BACKGRID
Sometimes actors get major makeovers for a movie, but it looks like Blake Lively got a major wigged-out transformation during her latest film!
While filming scenes for her upcoming role in The Rhythm Section, photogs caught the mother of two on New York's Upper West Side looking exceedingly glamorous with a bold red lip and rocking a red wig, complete with dramatic pin-up girl bangs on Jan. 14.
The fashionable star beat the NYC weather in a long black winter coat, stockings and a pair of Christian Louboutins.
This is quite a different vision of the stunning star from when she was photographed two months ago while filming scenes for the very same movie in Dublin, Ireland.
On Nov. 15, the actress, who has basically never had a bad red carpet moment, showed a dramatically different side when she was snapped in character, wearing over-sized clothes, no makeup (or makeup to make her look washed out) and a not-so flattering light brown wig.
Earlier today, Lively posted yet another look from the film on her Instagram—this one dark and stormy.
Along with the short and dark wig photo, Blake wrote, "#TheRhythmSectionMovie."
Gotham/GC Images
In Glamour's September issue, well-dressed woman sounded off on the idea of perfection and why it's troublesome.
"It's nonsense. It simplifies people. Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around," the 30-year-old star argued. "But women are complex."
That they certainly are and Lively's upcoming role in The Rhythm Section should certainly stretch the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress...
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rhythm Section follows Stephanie Patrick, who, "is on a path of self-destruction after the death of her family in an airplane crash, a flight that she was meant to be on. After discovering that the crash was not an accident, her anger awakens a new sense of purpose and she rises to uncover the truth by adopting the identity of an assassin to track down those responsible. The new, and lethal, Stephanie Patrick is on a mission to fill the void between what she knows and what she is told."
Looks like the new lethal Stephanie Patrick is lethally fabulous!
Ryan Reynolds' lady love stars opposite Jude Law in the upcoming thriller, which is set to come out in February 2019.