J.Lo, Britney, Rihanna & More: Which Celeb Has the Most Iconic Grammys Look of All Time?!

by Brett Malec | Mon., Jan. 15, 2018 7:00 AM

Any fan of award season knows that the Grammys red carpet always sees the wildest and most bizarre red carpet fashions.

We're talking crazy colors and prints to barely any clothes at all!

From Jennifer Lopez's infamous green Versace gown and Rihanna's stunning pink Giambattista Vali gown to riskier looks like Nicki Minaj's red nun's habit and Lady Gaga's space-inspired Giorgio Armani getup, we've seen some pretty amazing ensembles that prove celebs are always down to switch it up on music's biggest night. So which music star has the most iconic Grammys look of all time?

Look through our top looks and vote for your favorite in the poll below!

2018 Grammys: Stars React to Their Nominations

Grammy Awards Iconic Looks Poll
Grammy Awards Iconic Looks Poll
Grammys Red Carpet Icons
Which music star rocked the most iconic Grammys look ever?
