Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Movie

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Fri., Jan. 12, 2018 12:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Bosworth, 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Kate Bosworth Says She Feels ''Optimistic'' About Hollywood's Future at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards

Robert Irwin

Steve Irwin's Son Robert Recovering After Emergency Appendix Removal Surgery

Leonardo DiCaprio, Quentin Tarantino

Matt Dames/Sony via Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio has landed a role in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson-themed movie.

Deadline reported the story, noting the Oscar-winning star will play an aging actor in what's been described as a Pulp Fiction-esque film. 

Though details about the movie have been mostly kept under wraps, we do know it takes place in the summer of 1969 during Manson's murder spree. It also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate's murder.

In fact, reports have circulated that Tarantino asked DiCaprio's Wolf of Wall Street co-star, Margot Robbie, to star as Tate. Big names like Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are also in talks for what the publication describes as "two meaty male roles."

Photos

Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Roles

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures won the rights to the film, which already has a release date set for August 9, 2019—the exact 50th anniversary of Tate's death.

It's being produced by Harry Potter's David Heyman as well as Tarantino himself, Shannon McIntosh and Georgia Kacandes.

The film will mark DiCaprio's first since his Oscar-winning role in The Revenant

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Leonardo DiCaprio , Movies , Quentin Tarantino , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.