Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Sarah Hyland deserves a standing ovation for her red carpet style.

The Modern Family actress attends the 2018 Critics Choice Awards wearing a Naeem Khan black-and-white, tea-length dress. The top of her dress features an black beaded bodice with a traditional scoop neckline. Under, layers of white tulle drape down to her ankles, revealing black patent leather high-heeled sandals. To match the glamour of the ballerina-meets-Hollywood gown, the star accessorized with diamonds, wearing studs, a ring and small gems on her high heels. It's a classy and enchanting—perfect for the red carpet.

To take her classic look to a level fit for the event, the star's hairstylist, Ryan Richman, created a textured fishtail bun with Suave Professionals products.

"We wanted to create a modern but achievable Audrey Hepburn look," the hairstylist said. "So, I pulled the hair back into a low bun and created fishtail braids for texture.