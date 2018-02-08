The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will take place in just 24 hours!

That's right, the kick-off event in Pyeongchang, South Korea will begin at 8 PM local time, which means it will be early in the morning for those hoping to watch live in the United States. But if that's the case, don't worry because there's more opportunities to check it out.

The opening ceremony marks the official start to the sporting event, so in celebration we're bringing you all of the details on the ceremony.

Check out the list below to find out everything you need to know about the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony!