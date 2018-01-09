How Does Dakota Johnson's Fifty Shades Wedding Dress Rank?

Lace and leather have never been more appropriate.

If you're about to marry Christian Grey, No. 8 on Forbes' Fictional 15—the wealthiest characters in, well, fiction—we think you can splurge on the wedding dress. So, it comes to no surprise that the leading lady of the Fifty Shades franchise, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson), will be walking down the aisle in none other than Monique Lhuillier.

The designer took to Instagram to tease a photo of the much-anticipated wedding scene, in which Jamie Dornan's character is kissing his new bride, adorned in an off-the-shoulder, lace creation. "The climactic final chapter begins Valentine's Day. Can't wait to unveil the dress," the caption reads.