Happiest of birthday wishes, Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 36 today, and as a source reveals to E! News, members of the royal family have gathered at Kensington Palace to celebrate. Kate is "celebrating privately with [Prince] William and the children," the insider says, referencing 4-year-old Prince Georgeand 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

"It's just a quiet celebration at home," our source adds. "No big party."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended their first joint royal engagement of the new year today. The engaged pair arrived hand-in-hand to Reprezent 107.3 FM—a radio station that supports young adults through radio and broadcast training.

The famous Brits have plenty of reason to celebrate this week. Aside from Kate's special day, Princess Charlotte began preschool on Monday. The palace released especially precious photos of the toddler as she prepared for her first day at Willcocks Nursery School in London, which were taken by her proud mom.