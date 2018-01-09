Meghan Markle Deletes Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Meghan Markle doesn't want to be followed.

The former Suits actress unceremoniously deactivated her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts Tuesday afternoon, not long after attending her first royal engagement of the year with Prince Harry. Meghan's social media blackout comes nine months after she shuttered her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and its corresponding social media, and four months before her wedding.

Meghan's various accounts had been inactive for quite some time.

When Meghan closed The Tig in April 2017, she told her devoted readers, "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."