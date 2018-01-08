Diane Kruger's Golden Globes Dress: The Major Detail You Missed

by Diana Nguyen | Mon., Jan. 8, 2018 2:13 PM

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

REX/Shutterstock

If it takes a village, Diane Kruger's 2018 Golden Globes look was seemingly created in a magical metropolis.

Many celebs can thank their teams for any red carpet praise: There's oftentimes a facialist, groomer, manicurist, hairstylist, makeup artist, manager, handler…the list goes on. The result of this collaboration is found in near-perfect red carpet photos, in which almost every angle is accounted for.

You'll even find a stylist or an assistant in said photos, trailing behind his or her client, adjusting a jacket or fixing a train. Such was not the case with Diane's beaded Prada gown (or at least, we didn't catch it happening), which adds to the power of one of the most standout looks of the night.

Photos

Major Style Moments at Golden Globes 2018

Whether it was through divine assistance or probably just amazing fabrication and design, the matching sheer cape perfectly graced both the fashion plate's shoulders and red carpet…and press room floor…and even the stairs leading to the restroom at a constant 45-degree angle. Was the cape weighted at the ends? Was there an assistant hiding in nearby trees or under the table, ready to coif the fabric back to life when nobody was watching? Trains and long dresses are notoriously difficult to walk in and require assistance with every photo opp, but this almighty cape was consistent without ever losing an ounce of beauty...or volume.

Props to Prada for creating such an intricate, delicate and tailored piece, and much credit to Diane's team, specifically stylist Micaela Erlanger, for maintaining that quality throughout the night...even if she or her team had to hide behind the bar to keep the magic alive. 

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Lionel Hahn/Abaca/Sipa USA

Diane can thank Bridget Brager for the actress' slicked-back hair, which perfectly complemented the dress.

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not only was the cape draped to perfection, but her red Judith Leiber clutch was in perfect contrast to the black dress. 

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The cape perfectly graced Diane's shoulders and continued to do so throughout the night. 

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

REX/Shutterstock

The cape never lost its volume. 

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The beaded trim and midriff cutout, along with the actress' Fred Leighton Jewels, made this dress a stunner. 

ESC: Diane Kruger, Golden Globe Awards 2018

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Even in the press room, the cape stood strong. 

What do you think of the Prada gown?

For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

