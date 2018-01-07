During her acceptance speech, Oprah received not one but three standing ovations in the annual award presented to a person who has made "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment" as is named after its first recipient, director Cecil B. DeMille.
In Oprah's speech, she stirred the masses when the famously inspirational speaker spoke against sexual assault and harassment of women.
While clad in black, Oprah, like many women in the audience who were supporting the Time's Up Initiative by wearing black on the red carpet, said, "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up."
She continued and got her second standing ovation. "Their time is up!"
Oprah then said to the crowd, "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon!" she later said, drawing her third standing ovation. "And when that new day final dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me Too' again!"
Lady O is used to getting standing Os—but she also got some amazing audience reactions to her speech.