Seth Meyers rolled out the red carpet—literally!—to kick off the 2018 Golden Globes preview day in Beverly Hills Thursday afternoon. E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with Meyers inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where he tried to get some exclusive details from the host. "You've done a lot of interviews here," Kennedy said. "Tell me something you haven't told any of the other folks about the show so I can run to the newsroom and say, 'Man, I got scoop from Seth.'"

"Yeah, I'm not going to give you any scoop," Meyers said with a smirk.

"Even if it's fake?" Kennedy asked.

"Yeah, that's true," Meyers said, playing along. "All right, fake?"