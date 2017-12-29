A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 29, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

Jay-Z just dropped his "Family Feud" music video on TIDAL.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the video features appearances by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Mindy Kaling, Michael B. Jordan, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson and Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays a grown up Blue Ivy.

In the video, we see the year 2050, where Blue Ivy is President of the United States of America and has herself surrounded by strong women in the office.

Mindy took to Instagram Friday to share a picture of some of the celebs appearing in the video.