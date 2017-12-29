Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Video Features Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Mindy Kaling and More Celebs

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 2:50 PM

Jay-Z Confesses His Sins to Beyonce in "Family Feud"

Jay-Z just dropped his "Family Feud" music video on TIDAL.

Directed by Ava DuVernay, the video features appearances by Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Mindy Kaling, Michael B. Jordan, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson and Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays a grown up Blue Ivy.

In the video, we see the year 2050, where Blue Ivy is President of the United States of America and has herself surrounded by strong women in the office.

Mindy took to Instagram Friday to share a picture of some of the celebs appearing in the video.

Jay-Z's Family Feud Video Teaser Shows Him and Beyoncé in Confessional Box

"Nobody wins when the family feuds Family Feud music video is now on Tidal directed by @ava #jayz," Mindy captioned the pic.

"Family Feud" premiered one day after TIDAL released a teaser, showing Jay-Z and Bey in a confessional box.

 

Watch above to see the entire video! Then let us know what you think!

Sound off in the comments!

