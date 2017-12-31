Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
After last year's epic mishap and ensuing drama on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Mariah Carey made sure she made a big comeback for this year's second chance—and she did not disappoint!
The big-voiced singer razzled and dazzled during her New Year's Eve performance on Sunday night, singing not one, but two songs for the freezing crowd.
The notorious diva wowed with her glittering medley of "Vision of Love" and "Hero" and even made a joke at her own expense, saying to the audience that the night was a "disaster" because she didn't have her hot tea.
"They told me there would be hot tea," she quipped.
Let's hear it for @MariahCarey LIVE in Times Square... take two! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/9czbB366Hl— New Year?s Rockin? Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2018
Happy New Year to everyone but the person who forgot Mariah's hot tea. pic.twitter.com/LRn7AozV2r— Christian Zamora (@Christian_Zamo) January 1, 2018
LIVE in Times Square ? with a medley of 'Vision of Love' and 'Hero,' it's @MariahCarey! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/JEG0TlFWEp— New Year?s Rockin? Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2018
The moment we've all been waiting for... TIMES SQUARE HERE IS @MariahCarey! #RockinEve— New Year?s Rockin? Eve (@NYRE) January 1, 2018
@erica0808m/@asong_stagram/Instagram
Mariah Carey/Instagram
Earlier in the day, the 47-year-old singer prepped for the big comeback by rehearsing in Times Square. The smiling big-voiced singer was caught by fan Dyana (and shared by Erica0808m) getting in a last-minute rehearsal before her late-night set.
The singer, who was with Bryan Tanaka, donned a golden bomber jacket, black pants and some sky-high boots for the run through.
After the rehearsal, the "Sweet Fantasy" hitmaker took to her Instagram to share some positive (but chilly) vibes with her fans, writing, "Festive even in single digits! See you tonight, everybody!!"
Anthony Behar/Sipa via AP Images
Carey headlined the night of music and festivities, along with performers Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland who gave music for the masses in Times Square.
Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey andHailee Steinfeld also joined the lineup for the special's West Coast celebration
Alesso, G-Eazy, Portugal. The Man, Bebe Rexha, watt and Zedd also hit the stage.
On Dec. 22, dick clark productions and ABC today announced that multi-platinum selling songstress would be returning to Times Square to perform for a live audience of more than one million people, just minutes before the ball drops on NYE.
Previously, Carey appeared on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2005. She came back and made headlines last year due to a disastrous performance, after which she said, "It became an opportunity to humiliate me."
But it looks like Carey changed her tune.
At the time of the announcement, both the singer and dick clark productions gave a statement to E! News: "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!"
She came, she saw, she conquered!