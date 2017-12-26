After being the target of alleged insults from former Miss America CEO Sam Haskell, Miss America 2013 Mallory Hagan has a few things to say.

Appearing live from Ala., the now-29-year-old beauty pageant alum addressed the recent email controversy allegedly involving several Miss America Organization leaders during an interview on Good Morning America Tuesday. Last week, The Huffington Post published a report detailing alleged emails between several of the organization's leaders making derogatory comments about former contestants, including Hagan's looks, weight and personal life. To start, the former winner admitted the language described in The Huffington Post's reported emails was not foreign to her.

"I didn't experience it personally, but I did hear about other Miss Americas in this way and I didn't put two and two together in that moment, but hindsight's always 20/20, so yes that type of language was used about other Miss Americas while I was Miss America, so it really shouldn't have surprised me I guess, but like I said hindsight's 20/20," she told ABC News' Paula Faris.