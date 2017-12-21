Mark Mainz/Getty Images for NAACP
Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri are "hooking up," a source tells E! News.
The former couple has been at the center of romance rumors for months but are now "closer than before," according to the insider.
"Janet and Jermaine are hooking up. They started as just friends and it has been slowly developing," the source tells us. "They haven't discussed an actual title but are closer than before. Their friendship is deep and their connection is very powerful and real. Jermaine knows Janet better than most men. He is understanding and he truly cares and loves her. Janet is shy and holds her emotions inside cause she has been hurt before but has a true love for Jermaine."
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Janet and Jermaine broke up in 2009 after seven years together and a source told us last month that they were reconnecting after her split from Wissam Al Mana. And now it sounds like Janet and Jermaine are seeing how things go romantically this time around.
"They are friends before anything so they are just seeing what happens on the romantic side," the insider shares. "Janet first priority is her baby and then comes her work so any person she is involved with knows that. Janet is happy and excited for 2018. She has more projects on the way. "
Another source also tells us, "Janet and Jermaine have been spending a lot of time together recently."
Janet called it quits with Wissam in April 2017 after five years of marriage. Four months before their split, the duo welcomed a son, Eissa Al Mana, in January.
The singer recently wrapped the U.S. dates of her State of the World Tour, but while she was on the road an insider shared with E! News that Janet and Jermaine were "consistently in contact." And according to Page Six, Janet and Jermaine celebrated the end of the U.S. leg of the tour together in Atlanta.
An insider also tells Us Weekly that the duo is "100 percent back together and in love."