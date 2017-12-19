Khloe, who is reportedly pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's first child together, flashes a smile while hiding her baby bump with precious Dream, who is making a wide-eyed expression.

Day 19 marks the most family members to appear in one pic at the same time.

Kanye West, Saint West and Kendall Jenner have also made appearances while Kylie Jenner has yet to pop up in any of the Christmas car pics.

The Kardashians have been counting down their 25 days of Christmas since the begining of the month. We can't wait to see the finished product on day 25!

Check out all the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card pics so far below.