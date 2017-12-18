Katie Holmes Spends Birthday Weekend With Her Parents and Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes enjoyed some family time ahead of her 39th birthday.
On Saturday, the actress cheered on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden as the NBA team faced the Oklahoma City Thunder; the home team won the game 111-96. Katie sat courtside with her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, her nephew, Joey Fretti, and her parents; model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski sat directly behind the Holmes family inside the arena. Later on, Katie shared a photo with her Instagram followers, writing, "Go Knicks! #msg #family."
It hadn't been long since Katie and Suri last visited the venue, of course. A week earlier, the mother-daughter duo introduced Taylor Swift 's set at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Katie called it a "fun night" on Instagram, and they later took a picture with Charlie Puth backstage.
Katie hasn't publicly revealed how she plans to celebrate her Dec. 18 birthday—or if her boyfriend Jamie Foxx will join the festivities. Last week, she hit up his 50th birthday party in Hollywood alongside fellow attendees Leonardo DiCaprio, Snoop Dogg and Smokey Robinson.
"She seemed like she was in a great mood. Katie wasn't going to miss this night," a source told E! News. Another insider said that while they were careful not to show any PDA, "You could tell by the way she was looking at Jamie that she really is in love and was being supportive." It was a rare outing for the couple, who have been dating under the radar for four years. Jamie "was having an amazing time," a source told E! News, adding the actor called it "the best party ever."
