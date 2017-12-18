Katie Holmes Spends Birthday Weekend With Her Parents and Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes enjoyed some family time ahead of her 39th birthday.

On Saturday, the actress cheered on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden as the NBA team faced the Oklahoma City Thunder; the home team won the game 111-96. Katie sat courtside with her 11-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, her nephew, Joey Fretti, and her parents; model-turned-actress Emily Ratajkowski sat directly behind the Holmes family inside the arena. Later on, Katie shared a photo with her Instagram followers, writing, "Go Knicks! #msg #family."

It hadn't been long since Katie and Suri last visited the venue, of course. A week earlier, the mother-daughter duo introduced Taylor Swift 's set at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. Katie called it a "fun night" on Instagram, and they later took a picture with Charlie Puth backstage.