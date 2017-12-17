One of California's largest wildfires in history continues to rage through the southeastern part of the state and threaten thousands of homes, including those owned by celebs such as Oprah Winfrey and Rob Lowe.

When asked on Sunday if her staff and dogs had evacuated her Montecito mansion, nicknamed "Promised Land," Winfrey tweeted, "Evacuated 10 days ago. Smoke was so bad for breathing. Dogs are in Palo Alto."

The day before, she wrote that her home was "so far still standing," adding, "Praying for the Promised Land and everyone else's land. Firefighters on the defense."

Meanwhile, Kary Perry revealed on Twitter on Saturday that her younger brother David Hudson had evacuated her parents from their Santa Barbara home.

On Friday night, while onstage at her concert in Tampa, Perry had called her mother, Mary Hudson, to wish her a happy birthday and sang her "Happy Birthday," with the help of her audience of some 10,000 people.

"Woke up to wish my mom a happy 70th birthday today to find my brother evacuating them from the insane #ThomasFire in Santa Barbara County that has kicked up once again," Perry tweeted. "Praying for the firefighters & first responders that are fighting it back as best they can. Love you SB."