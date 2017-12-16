Your next holiday party look is here.

While the shimmery dress trend is an old favorite among festive party-goers, Eva Mendes' ongoing collaboration with New York & Company recently released a holiday collection with new twists to the traditional trimmings. Our personal favorite is the champagne-colored scoop neck gown featuring a slit characteristic of the Hitch starlet's sultry and sophisticated style. And the best part? It is now on sale for half the price!

We also included some other metallic numbers, so you can find the right dress to help you own the night. Just add some tear drop earrings, strapped heels and a glossy lip like the actress turned designer and you are all set!