New York & Company
Your next holiday party look is here.
While the shimmery dress trend is an old favorite among festive party-goers, Eva Mendes' ongoing collaboration with New York & Company recently released a holiday collection with new twists to the traditional trimmings. Our personal favorite is the champagne-colored scoop neck gown featuring a slit characteristic of the Hitch starlet's sultry and sophisticated style. And the best part? It is now on sale for half the price!
We also included some other metallic numbers, so you can find the right dress to help you own the night. Just add some tear drop earrings, strapped heels and a glossy lip like the actress turned designer and you are all set!
Want to be a shining star at your next holiday soiree? Keep scrolling for other glamorous garments on sale!
Eva Mendes Collection - Christelle Maxi Dress, Was $99.95, Now $49.97
Silver Sequin Chain Choker Maxi Dress, Was $59.89, Now $33.27
Polly Metallic Drape Thigh Split Maxi Dress, Was $50, Now $19
Split Maxi Dress, Was $115, Now $30
Long Dress, Was $2200, Now $1364
Marlene Cutout Metallic Silk-blend Jacquard Gown, Was $595, Now $416.50
Velvet Slip Dress, Was $695, Now $498
Shine Maxi Dress, Was $79, Now $47.40
Briella Pleated Lamé Gown, Was $2070, Now $1449
