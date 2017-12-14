Ryan Reynolds Makes a Dirty Disney Joke After Fox Acquisition

Ryan Reynolds has responded to the news that Disney is acquiring 21st Century Fox.
The actor, who stars in the Fox's hit Deadpool movies, took to social media Thursday to share a photo along with a dirty Disney joke in response to the announcement. The pic shows Deadpool being escorted out of Disney with the caption, "Apparently you can't actually blow the Matterhorn."
Reynolds has been staying up to date on the latest acquisition news. Back in November, the 41-year-old took to Twitter to respond to reports that a possible deal between Fox and Disney was in the works.
PacificCoastNews
"If this is true, I wonder how the fudge it would affect Deadpool?" Reynolds wrote to his followers on Nov. 6.
A month later on Dec. 6, when more reports surfaced that the deal was closer to happening, Reynolds took to Twitter again. "Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse," he tweeted.
Deadpool 2 is scheduled to be released on June 1, but will it be able to keep its R-rating?
During a shareholders call this morning, Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger answered that question. "It clearly has been—and will be—Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel R-brand for something like Deadpool," he shared. "As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine."
Reynolds also shared new Deadpool 2 art on Thursday morning. "Some might call this creation a masterpiece, but to me it's just well hung art to be shared with the world," he captioned the post.
Are you excited about the upcoming movie? What are your thoughts on Disney buying 21st Century Fox?
Sound off in the comments!