Phase Three of the current MCU will end on May 3, 2019 with the fourth Avengers film. Beyond that, it's possible that Disney—which acquired Marvel Studios and 5,000 of its characters for $4 billion in 2009—will reboot the MCU with characters from its entire stable. According to Thursday's press release, "The agreement also provides Disney with the opportunity to reunite the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool with the Marvel family under one roof and create richer, more complex worlds of inter-related characters and stories that audiences have shown they love." The key word is opportunity, meaning nothing is set in stone—or planned—just yet.

Chris Evans, who played superheroes for both Disney and Fox, previously joked about the acquisition on Twitter. "So who do I talk to about a Cap/Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off?" he joked last week. "I'm thinking Planes, Trains and Automobiles meets Parent Trap." Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular antihero in Fox's Deadpool, also joked about the possibilities, writing, "Time to uncork that explosive sexual tension between Deadpool and Mickey Mouse."

When reports of the acquisition circulated in November, Reynolds asked, "If this is true, I wonder how the fudge it would affect Deadpool?" Iger addressed that very question in a shareholders call Thursday. "It clearly has been—and will be—Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel R-brand for something like Deadpool," he promised. "As long as we let the audiences know what's coming, we think we can manage that fine."

Fox currently has several Marvel projects in various stages of pre- or post-production, including Dark Phoenix, Deadpool 2, Gambit, Multiple Man, New Mutants and X-Force. It's unclear at this point how involved Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be involved in shaping those films—but considering his track record with the MCU, it would be foolish not to use his insights.